Exclusive: Tunisian star Dhafer L’Abidine talks latest film ‘Ghodwa’ in Hollywood

Tunisian movie “Ghodwa” made its US Premiere last month at the Hollywood Arab Film Festival in Southern California.

The movie, written, produced, and directed by Dhafer L’Abidine, who also leads the cast, is a compelling story that delves into themes of identity, love, and belonging while providing a view of life in post-revolution Tunisia.

In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English, the Tunisian star said being featured in the festival is a way to share stories with audiences abroad.

“It’s very important to have a platform where people can come and see Arab films and share the stories with American audiences, with the Arabs who live here,” he said.

“I wanted to explore the relationship of a father and a son, the reversal of roles between the two, and where we are in Tunisia ten years after the revolution through spending two days with these two characters. People will have an idea about the social situation in Tunisia, economic situation, and political situation,” he said.

However, L’Abidine also said the story of the film is relatable to anyone.

“It’s a human story that people can relate to,” he told Al Arabiya English. “Whether they are Tunisians or not, whether they are Arab or not, Americans or not, I think they can relate to it.”

The actor and producer also went on to explain what “Ghodwa” actually means

Ghodwa is the Arabic word for tomorrow in Tunisia, he explained.

“The essence of the film is what you do today will affect how we’re going to live tomorrow. And I think tomorrow... we have an option to change what we could do tomorrow and how we want to live tomorrow. So tomorrow is very important, but it starts from today,” L’Abidine explained.

The selection of “Ghodwa” for the Hollywood Arab Film Festival is a testament to L’Abidine’s powerful storytelling ability and the film’s global appeal.

L’Abidine believes in the power of cinema to inspire empathy and understanding across cultures. He advocates for diversity in the entertainment industry. He promotes nuanced portrayals of Arab characters and aims to connect with people through his art.

