MBC LOUD FM: Saudi group launches English-language radio station in Kingdom

MBC Group launched Saudi Arabia’s first Western commercial radio station across the Kingdom on Sunday.

Targeting the youth and catering to a growing English-speaking audience, MBC LOUD FM is now broadcasting in Jeddah, Dammam and the capital city of Riyadh.

The station follows a Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) format that is expected to “bring new energy, new voices and renewed momentum to radio in KSA and beyond,” according to information shared with Al Arabiya English.

This format caters to audiences aged between 18 and 35, a highly sought-after demographic for music consumption. The channel will focus on current trends and popular music determined by the US and UK Top 40 charts.

“MBC LOUD FM represents a distinctive radio brand; one that forms part of our commitment towards the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in the field of entertainment and broadcast,” Waleed Al Ibrahim, Chairman of MBC Group said in a press release statement.

“With MBC LOUD FM, our goal is to reach a diverse audience throughout the country. By doing so, we aim to contribute to the Kingdom’s objectives in the upcoming phase, contributing to the nation’s ambitions in developments and growth in the entertainment and media industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ziad Hamza, MBC Group Director of Audio, Radio & Music said LOUD FM is a new audio experience aiming to change the way listeners experience FM radio

“MBC LOUD FM aims to enrich audiences’ listening experiences and elevate their enjoyment of radio and music content. Our mission is to connect listeners with their counterparts worldwide by offering distinctive radio content that embodies an exceptional global template in both form and substance,” he said in a press release statement.

LOUD FM programming

Breakfast team Jay R and Danah will anchor the weekday line-up. Their four-hour show, titled ‘The Daily Wake Up,’ will run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be music-driven and feature games with callers.

The channel will also feature a syndicated feed featuring Ryan Seacrest and Sisanie from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., exclusive to the channel in Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday and Friday, international DJs with pre-recorded dance music sets will be featured between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Tarek Majdalani has joined MBC LOUD FM as the Station Manager. He will also lead in developing the FM’s brand strategy, profiling, and positioning, according to information shared with Al Arabiya English.

The station will be available on 94.3 FM in Jeddah, 88.5 FM in Dammam, and 99.0 FM in Riyadh.

MBC Group also runs MBC FM, which was reportedly the Kingdom’s first radio station, and Panorama FM.

