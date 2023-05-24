Al Arabiya wins 38 Telly Awards in 2023, five in gold category

The Saudi-based Al Arabiya network took home 38 Telly Awards in 2023, including five in the gold category.

Founded in 1979, the award recognizes local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. It now recognizes exceptional work in television and across video.

Al Arabiya, operated by the Saudi-owned MBC Group, secured its awards across a variety of categories, some of which are listed below:

Creative Design: Coverage of the US mid-elections, the Hour 60 program, Earthquake in Syria and Turkey, the Saudi Budget Opener and more

Programs: Ala Khota Al Arab, Askaritaria Defense Show, Special mission and more

Documentaries: Rayan Butterfly Effect

Social Media: Hikayati on Al Arabiya

This annual award ceremony, now in its 44th edition, is judged by over 200 experts and features participation from hundreds of TV channels and media organizations including Netflix, BBC, Fox News, Bloomberg, Disney, and HBO.

Themed “break through the static,” judges reportedly chose the best work out of nearly 13,000 entries globally. Submissions came in from the US, Middle East, UK and Canada, as well as strong entries from Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and as widespread as Afghanistan, Sweden, New Zealand, Jamaica, and South Africa.

