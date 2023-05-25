Theme
Penelope Cruz in an Emirates ad. (Supplied)

Dubai’s Emirates airline features Penelope Cruz as brand ambassador


Dubai’s Emirates airline announced Academy Award-winning actor Penelope Cruz as their latest brand ambassador on Thursday.

Following in the footsteps of Golden Globe-winning Jennifer Aniston, television star and auto-enthusiast Jeremy Clarkson, and even Gerry the Goose – a CGI-generated bird that resulted in a rebuttal from Air New Zealand, who claimed to have used a bird first in their commercials – Cruz said she was “thrilled” to partner with an airline she travels in regularly.

She has reportedly had some of “the most special trips of her life” onboard the Dubai-based carrier.

Cruz will be featured on the Gulf airline’s advertisement campaigns across television commercials globally from June, in English and her native tongue, Spanish.

The videos show Cruz interacting with the experiences on board an Emirates A380 flight.

Robert Stromberg, a double Oscar-winning Hollywood director with 21 award wins and 30 nominations for movies, TV series and commercials, directed the televsion advertisements.

“We take care of every detail in the Emirates experience and wanted a brand ambassador who reflects the Emirates brand - it needed to be someone classy, stylish, and having modern global appeal. Penelope was the perfect fit,” Richard Billington, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Brand and Advertising said in a statement to the media.

The last viral Emirates ad campaign featured professional skydiver and stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik who stood atop the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Earlier in May, Emirates said financial year 2022-23 had been its most profitable so far, reporting an annual profit of 10.9 billion dirhams ($3 billion) and a group revenue increase of 81 percent.

