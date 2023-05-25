Tributes for Tina Turner, the global music superstar, after her death at 83

A collection of tributes have poured in Wednesday from musicians, actors and athletes following the death of musical superstar Tina Turner.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her,” Mick Jagger said on Instagram.

Turner performed with Jagger during a show in 1985 and toured with the band in the 60s.

“We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news,” Elton John said on Instagram .

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like. Her final words to me — for me — were “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.” I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my day,” said Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It”.

“Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade,” said former President Barack Obama, on Twitter.

