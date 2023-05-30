Peppa Pig coming to Dubai for the first time ever

Peppa Pig is coming to Dubai for the first time ever, the Dubai Economy and Tourism Department announced on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Coca-Cola Arena will host the Peppa Pig musical show from September 16-17.

There will be six back-to-back shows during the two-day period where the main character Peppa Pig will be joined by her friends Pedro, Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

The award-winning show, which has gained popularity among children over the past several years, will feature a storyline of Peppa Pig going on an outdoor camping trip in the woods with Daddy Pig and her friends.

Tickets for the show are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Read more:

Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival

Riyadh Season: Saudi Arabia to hold Riyadh Toy Festival, world’s largest

UK Muslim urges Peppa ban over son’s pig plans in hoax