Actor Al Pacino attends the screening of a 4K version of the film Heat during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater in New York, U.S., June 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Al Pacino, 82, expecting child with Kuwaiti-American partner Noor Alfallah

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
American Actor Al Pacino is expecting a baby with Kuwaiti-American girlfriend Noor Alfallah, People magazine reported on Tuesday.

The actor, 82, and Alfallah, 29, have been allegedly dating since April 2022.

Rumors about their relationship were sparked when they were seen together at a restaurant.

A source tells People magazine the two have been dating since the pandemic but kept their romance private.

The actor has three other children: Daughter Julie Marie, 33, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia.

According to Sky News, Alfallah has worked as a producer.

In 2014, the Godfather actor reportedly spoke to The New Yorker about fatherhood and said: “I’m responsible to them. I'm a part of their life,” he was quoted as telling the news outlet.

“When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them... And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

