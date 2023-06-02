Al Pacino demanded DNA test for girlfriend Noor, was ‘shocked’ about baby: Report

Hollywood’s Al Pacino demanded his Kuwaiti-American girlfriend got a DNA test to determine whether the baby she is carrying was in fact his, TMZ reported Friday citing sources close to the matter.

The 83-year-old actor reportedly had medical issues that would have prevented the actor from being able to impregnate anyone, according to the tabloid.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Noor Alfallah is currently eight months pregnant and the test confirmed that the baby was Al Pacino’s.

The Godfather actor found out about the pregnancy two months ago, the same report claimed, adding that he was “shocked.”

The duo have reportedly been together since April 2022, although other reports suggest that they have been dating since 2020.

Al Pacino has three children, Julie Marie ages 33, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, making the latest his fourth child.

Fellow legend and star of The Godfather, Robert De Niro, also recently revealed that he had become a father to his seventh child, at the age of 79.

Read more:

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

Al Pacino, 82, expecting child with Kuwaiti-American partner Noor Alfallah