Tom Cruise to attend Mission: Impossible premiere in Abu Dhabi

American Actor Tom Cruise will attend the premiere of his movie Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in Abu Dhabi on June 26, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday.



Key scenes from the film were shot at Midfield Terminal in the capital’s main airport as well as and the Liwa desert in the emirate.

Other stars of the film including Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Simon Pegg, and director Christopher McQuarrie will join Cruise at the red carpet event.



Paramount Pictures partnered with Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Creative Media Authority, Twofour54 Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airways to bring the vision to live.



This is not the first time the franchise filmed in the UAE, it previously filmed in Dubai where the Burj Khaifa was featured in the fourth installment Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.



“It is the second time the Mission Impossible franchise has filmed in Abu Dhabi, following the jaw-dropping HALO jump sequence that was shot in Abu Dhabi for 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, again with the support of ADFC, twofour54 and the UAE military,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.



The shoot received 30 percent cashback rebate from Abu Dhabi while 125 local freelancers helped in the production and another 250 individuals living in the UAE acted as extras in the movie.



This is the 140th major productions to have shot in Abu Dhabi in the past decade.



“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is among the 140 major productions to have shot in Abu Dhabi in the past 10 years, from companies including Disney, Netflix, Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures. Films include Dune and Dune 2, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 6 Underground and Furious 7, as well as Bollywood hits such as Vikram Vedha, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat,” the media office added.

