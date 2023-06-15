Two-time Oscar-winning actress turned MP Glenda Jackson, dies at 87

British actress Glenda Jackson, the two-time Oscar-winning actress who went on to become an MP, died on Thursday at the age of 87, her agent said.

Lionel Larner said Jackson “died peacefully at her home in Blackheath London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side”.

“She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine,” he added.

Jackson won the Best Actress Oscar in 1970 for her performance in “Women in Love”, and again in 1973 for her role in “A Touch of Class”.

She was elected as a Labour MP for her local London constituency of Hampstead and Highgate in 1992, and served as a transport minister in Tony Blair’s government between 1997 and 1999.

Tulip Siddiq, the current Labour serving Jackson’s former constituency, called her a “formidable politician” and a “very supportive mentor”.

“Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died,” she tweeted.

