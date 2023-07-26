Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP)
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP)

Travis Scott’s Egypt concert canceled due to ‘production issues’: Live Nation

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US rapper Travis Scott’s Egypt ‘Utopia’ concert scheduled for July 28 has been canceled, Live Nation Middle East announced on Wednesday.

The company explained that the concert – which was supposed to take place near the Pyramids of Giza – was canceled due to “complex production issues” which meant “the show could not be constructed in the desert.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement comes one week after Al Arabiya reported that Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate announced the cancelation of Scott’s concert due to reports he promotes “masonic thoughts” and “carries out strange rituals.”

The organization released a statement on July 18 saying, “Photos and reports showed that Scott [uses his concerts] to hold rituals that contradict with our values and traditions. The [syndicate] thus decided to cancel the license for the concert which is not in line with the Egyptian people’s cultural identity.”

In light of that statement, Live Nation ME at the time took to social media denying the claims saying, “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.”

However, on Wednesday night the organization confirmed the concert cancelation siting stage construction issues.

Live Nation announced that refunds will be issued to ticket holders.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size