Travis Scott’s Egypt concert canceled due to ‘production issues’: Live Nation

US rapper Travis Scott’s Egypt ‘Utopia’ concert scheduled for July 28 has been canceled, Live Nation Middle East announced on Wednesday.

The company explained that the concert – which was supposed to take place near the Pyramids of Giza – was canceled due to “complex production issues” which meant “the show could not be constructed in the desert.”

The announcement comes one week after Al Arabiya reported that Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate announced the cancelation of Scott’s concert due to reports he promotes “masonic thoughts” and “carries out strange rituals.”

The organization released a statement on July 18 saying, “Photos and reports showed that Scott [uses his concerts] to hold rituals that contradict with our values and traditions. The [syndicate] thus decided to cancel the license for the concert which is not in line with the Egyptian people’s cultural identity.”

In light of that statement, Live Nation ME at the time took to social media denying the claims saying, “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.”

However, on Wednesday night the organization confirmed the concert cancelation siting stage construction issues.

Live Nation announced that refunds will be issued to ticket holders.