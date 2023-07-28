Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
SAG-AFTRA union President Fran Drescher (C) and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator (L), demonstrate as SAG-AFTRA actors join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in a strike against the Hollywood studios, on the picket like outside of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake
SAG-AFTRA union President Fran Drescher (C) and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator (L), demonstrate as SAG-AFTRA actors join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in a strike against the Hollywood studios, on the picket like outside of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 14, 2023. (Reuters)

Fox likely to push Emmys to January due to Hollywood strikes: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Fox is expected to announce soon that television’s Emmys will be rescheduled to air in January next year due to strikes by writers and actors in the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plans.

The ceremony was originally slated to be telecast on Sept. 18, and the LA Times reported the January date is contingent on a resolution to disputes between the studios and guilds before then.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hollywood actors went on strike earlier this month after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writ-ers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies.

Nominations for the highest honors in television were announced about two weeks ago just before the dual work stop-page was declared. The strikes were expected to delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date.

Variety reported earlier on Thursday that vendors for the Emmys Awards had been informed of the imminent date change.

Fox declined to comment while the Television Academy did not immediately respond to Reuters.

Read more:

Screen Actors Guild strike is a risky move in a world of competitive entertainment

Actors and Hollywood battle over Black Mirror-style AI voice, digital replicas

Hollywood actors to join writers’ strike at midnight

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size