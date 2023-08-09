Lebanon minister moves to ban ‘Barbie’ film for ‘contradicting values of morality’

Lebanon’s Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada on Wednesday moved to ban the film “Barbie” from being screened in the country, saying it "promoted homosexuality" and contradicted values related to faith and morality.



Mortada published a decision asking Lebanon’s General Security agency, which is responsible for censorship decisions in the country, to take the necessary action to prevent the film's screening.



