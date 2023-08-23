Hollywood studios release terms of new proposal to striking writers
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to writers in a bid to end one of two strikes that have halted production and cost the California economy billions of dollars.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of companies including Walt Disney and Netflix, changed its offer to include new details about critical issues like compensation, minimum staffing, residual payments and curbs on artificial intelligence.
According to the latest proposal, the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) will get a compounded 13 percent pay increase over the three-year contract, and AI-generated written content will not be considered “literary material.”
The streaming platforms also offered to provide the WGA with the total number of hours viewed for each made-for-streaming show in confidential quarterly reports.
“We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution,” AMPTP President Carol Lombardini said in a statement.
A WGA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The WGA, which represents around 11,500 film and television writers, walked off the job on May 2 after negotiations reached an impasse over compensation, minimum staffing of writers’ rooms and residual payments in the streaming era, among other issues.
They were joined on the picket lines on July 14 by members of the Screen Actors Guild, effectively halting much of US film and scripted television production.
