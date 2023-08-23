Rolling Stones fans see signs of new album in ‘innocuous’ local newspaper ad

Have the Rolling Stones just announced the release of a new al-bum? The band's representatives say “no comment” but the fans, who have been waiting for a new LP for almost two decades, think they might be about to get some satisfaction.



Their hopes have been raised by an innocuous-looking advert in a small London newspaper heralding a new glass repair store called “Hackney Diamonds.”

The brightly colored promotion in the Hackney Gazette said the business was established in 1962 -- the same year the Rolling Stones formed -- and the new store would open in September.



“Our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter we'll fix your shattered windows,” the advert said in the newspaper's August 17 edition, referencing some of the group’s best-known hits.



It directs readers to a website where users are asked to register their interest, with privacy terms signed off by the groups’ label Universal Music Group (UMG).



“The Rolling Stones are poking fun at themselves,” read one message on the Facebook fan page The Rolling Stones Sessions. “Creative publicity has started on the long-awaited new album.”



“I am one of those fans that craves new music, so I just can't wait to hear the album. I'm really excited and ready,” wrote Jack Q Frost Jnr on messaging site Reddit.



Last year, The Rolling Stones marked their 60th anniversary with a European tour, covering 10 countries including Britain.



An album by the Rolling Stones featuring new original music would be their first since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.”

