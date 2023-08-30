ABBA’s lead singer Agnetha to release new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’
ABBA star Agnetha Faltskog said she will release a new single on Thursday, relaunching her solo career at the age of 73.
Faltskog, lead singer alongside Anni-Frid Lyngstad of the hugely successful Swedish pop band which formed in 1972, released her last solo album a decade ago.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“World Premiere of ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ on @bbcradio2 with @zoetheball -- tune in on Thursday 31st August from 8:30am(BST),” she said on the social media platform late on Tuesday.
ABBA won legions of fans around the world with enduring hits such as “Dancing Queen” and “Fernando” and triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their performance of “Waterloo.”
Read more:
What’s your favorite ABBA song? ‘Mamma Mia’ cast share picks
ABBA announces first new album in four decades
-
Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims to debut in the real worldAfter headlining a festival in the metaverse, virtual singer and influencer Polar has ambitions to perform in the real world -- drawing inspiration ... Entertainment
-
ABBA halts promotion of new show after two die at tribute concert in StockholmSwedish pop sensation ABBA announced Wednesday that they were pausing promotion of an upcoming show for 24 hours, after two died in a dramatic fall at ... Entertainment
-
ABBA announces first new album in four decadesSwedish pop supergroup ABBA said on Thursday they would release their first new album in four decades and stage virtual concerts in London next ... Entertainment
-
What’s your favorite ABBA song? ‘Mamma Mia’ cast share picksFrom the upbeat “Waterloo” to the lesser known “When I Kissed The Teacher”, the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” ... Entertainment