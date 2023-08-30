Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Agnetha Faltskog of the Swedish music band ABBA arrives for the opening performance of the “ABBA Voyage” concert in London, Britain, on May 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Agnetha Faltskog of the Swedish music band ABBA arrives for the opening performance of the “ABBA Voyage” concert in London, Britain, on May 26, 2022. (Reuters)

ABBA’s lead singer Agnetha to release new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

Reuters, Stockholm
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

ABBA star Agnetha Faltskog said she will release a new single on Thursday, relaunching her solo career at the age of 73.

Faltskog, lead singer alongside Anni-Frid Lyngstad of the hugely successful Swedish pop band which formed in 1972, released her last solo album a decade ago.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“World Premiere of ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ on @bbcradio2 with @zoetheball -- tune in on Thursday 31st August from 8:30am(BST),” she said on the social media platform late on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Swedish pop group Abba: Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus pose after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Waterloo,” February 9, 1974. (Reuters)
Swedish pop group Abba: Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus pose after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Waterloo,” February 9, 1974. (Reuters)



ABBA won legions of fans around the world with enduring hits such as “Dancing Queen” and “Fernando” and triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their performance of “Waterloo.”

Read more:

What’s your favorite ABBA song? ‘Mamma Mia’ cast share picks

ABBA announces first new album in four decades

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size