Rolling Stones to release first album in 18 years next month

The Rolling Stones will release their first album of new music in 18 years next month, lead singer Mick Jagger said on Wednesday.



“We’re here to present our new single, which is called ‘Angry,’ and the video,” he told a launch event at Hackney Empire in east London.



“’Angry’ is the first single from our new album, called ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ which is out on October 20.”



