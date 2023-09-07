Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, split three months after welcoming their baby

Hollywood actor Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have split three months after welcoming their baby, according to media reports.

Alfallah, who was born to an American mother and a Kuwaiti father and raised in the US, has asked for full physical custody of Roman, the Daily Mail reported, citing The Blast.

Advertisement

She, however, informed the court that she was ready to grant the academy-award winner joint legal custody, which means he will have a say on issues pertaining to education, medical treatment and more.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 29-year-old and Al Pacino, 83, had been together since 2022.

Roman is Pacino’s fourth child and Alfallah’s first.

Alfallah’s legal filing included a document called “voluntary declaration of parentage” which she and Pacino signed six days before welcoming Roman on June 6.

She also requested that Pacino pays her lawyer’s fees as well as other case-related costs, the report added.



Read more:

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

Top 10 facts about ABBA you didn't know

Rolling Stones to release first album in 18 years next month