Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, Tyler announced Monday.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler, 75, posted on Instagram.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its “Peace Out” farewell tour on September 2 with a tour-hour set in Philadelphia. Last Saturday’s show was held on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for January 26 in Montreal.

The new dates are January 29 in Detroit; February 14 in Chicago; February 17 in Washington D.C., February 21 in Toronto; February 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina and February 29 in Cleveland, according to the Instagram announcement.

