Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ concert film to be distributed globally by AMC
A film based on US pop star Beyonce's hit “Renaissance World Tour” is set to be distributed globally by a unit of AMC Entertainment, the company said, as cinema chains look to fill content gaps stemming from Hollywood strikes.
Beyonce's film is a theatrical production of the singer-songwriter's global tour this summer, spanning 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The film follows a similar release by pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film will be distributed in cinemas in North America starting October 13.
The concert films provide cinema chains such as AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex, with high-profile titles to help fill gaps caused by a prolonged strike by actors and writers in Hollywood.
“Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce” is set to play in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, December 1, 2023, AMC said, adding that additional global cities would be announced at a later date.
AMC's rival Cinemark also announced that it will play the concert film in its US theaters. Both cinema chains said their standard showtime tickets in the US will start at $22.
Entertainment website Variety first reported Beyonce’s talks to re-lease “Renaissance” through AMC.
Read more: Beyonce performs with Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at opening of Atlantis The Royal
-
Adidas ends partnership with Beyonce: MediaThe sportswear brand previously split with singer Kanye West after his antisemitic comments World News
-
Harry Styles wins Grammy for Album of the Year, beating Beyonce, AdeleHarry Styles on Sunday won the coveted Grammy for Album of the Year, a surprising victory over heavy favorites Beyonce and Adele.The pop sensation ... Entertainment
-
Grammy awards: Will megastar Beyonce finally win top honor of best album?Pop superstar Beyonce, winner of more Grammy awards than any other female artist, has never taken home the coveted album of the year trophy at the ... Entertainment
-
Beyonce tour: Megastar to perform in North America, Europe following Dubai hit eventPop megastar Beyonce on Wednesday announced plans to tour Europe and North America later this year, following the release of her latest album ... Entertainment
-
Beyonce performs with Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at opening of Atlantis The RoyalGlobal superstar Beyonce performed alongside Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Saturday night.Taking to ... Entertainment