Striking Hollywood actors to meet for next round of talks with studios

Striking Hollywood actors passed a comprehensive counter-offer to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union said on Thursday, in a post on social media platform X.

Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union and AMPTP which represents Walt Disney Netflix and other media companies meet again on Friday, the actors union said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studio

New labor agreement ensures writers’ rights and studio AI training in Hollywood

Hollywood writers, studios reach tentative deal to end strikes