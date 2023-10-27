Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The iconic Hollywood sign is pictured during the tropical storm Hilary in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 2023. (Reuters)
The iconic Hollywood sign is pictured during the tropical storm Hilary in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 2023. (Reuters)

Striking Hollywood actors to meet for next round of talks with studios

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Striking Hollywood actors passed a comprehensive counter-offer to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union said on Thursday, in a post on social media platform X.

Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union and AMPTP which represents Walt Disney Netflix and other media companies meet again on Friday, the actors union said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studio

New labor agreement ensures writers’ rights and studio AI training in Hollywood

Hollywood writers, studios reach tentative deal to end strikes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size