‘Succession, ‘The Bear’, ‘Beef’ dominate strike-delayed Emmys

Postponed by four months because of Hollywood strikes, the Emmy Awards finally took place Monday, with the last season of “Succession” scooping multiple prizes on a nostalgic night that honored television’s past and present.

“Succession,” the HBO show about the back-stabbing dynastic battles of a powerful family, won multiple awards in the gala’s drama categories, including best writing and directing, while “The Bear” led the comedy awards and “Beef” dominated in the limited series section.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it,” said “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong, while poking fun at the show’s not-so-subtle inspiration, Australian-born media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

“I can’t speak for him, but I’m very grateful for the generosity I’ve been shown working in this country,” said the British writer.

The Emmys, which are the small screen’s equivalent of the Oscars, typically take place in September.

But organizers opted for an unusual January slot this time around, correctly gambling that the entertainment industry strikes would be over, and that actors would be free to attend.

Stars and guests from Harrison Ford to Joan Collins walked the red carpet into the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles for the ceremony.

Celebrating its 75th year, the Emmys featured multiple skits paying homage to beloved classic shows on elaborate sets.

Stars like Kelsey Grammar and Ted Danson appeared on a set emulating the beloved famous Boston bar from “Cheers,” while “The Sopranos” actors Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli presented an award from the mob drama’s psychiatrist office.

Other shows getting nostalgic reunions included “Grey’s Anatomy,” while Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presented an award in a special “Weekend Update” from “Saturday Night Live,” Emmys style.

The organizers’ decision to hark back to television’s golden days came in stark contrast with the gala’s recent struggles, as the Emmys’ TV audiences have plummeted.

Last year’s telecast was watched by just 5.9 million -- lower even than the 2020 “pandEmmys” lockdown edition that was broadcast from an empty theater -- and on Monday it was competing with an NFL playoff game and the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Plus this time, there is the confusion of honoring seasons of shows that aired months before.

The delay meant votes were cast back in the summer, for nominated shows that premiered as long as 18 months ago.

Most notably, “The Bear” -- which took viewers behind the scenes of a dysfunctional Chicago restaurant -- is a hot favorite for the top comedy prize.

Stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won for best actor, supporting actress and actor, and the show also won writing and directing prizes.

But Monday’s ceremony is a belated chance for Emmys voters to honor the show’s intense debut season, which premiered way back in June 2022.

At the next Emmys ceremony, taking place this September, the show’s even more acclaimed and ambitious second season is eligible.

Quinta Brunson won for best actress in a comedy for “Abbott Elementary.”

Netflix’s “Beef” dominated the limited series categories, for shows that run only a single season, with five prizes including best limited series, writing and directing.

Its stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun took lead acting prizes, playing road-rage drivers locked in a rapidly escalating feud.

“Dahmer” co-star Niecy Nash-Betts won best supporting actress, while Paul Walter Hauser won supporting actor for “Black Bird,” another dark true crime series.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” won best scripted variety series, and variety series writing.

As the night’s final prizes for drama loomed, there seemed little doubt that the fictional Roy family from “Succession” would be making plenty more visits to the Emmys stage.

The critically adored show boasted a whopping 27 nominations, and entered Monday’s gala as the frontrunner for six awards including best drama, which it has won twice previously.

“Succession” has a record three of the six nominees for best actor in a drama -- Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox -- while Sarah Snook is expected to win the best actress prize.

Matthew Macfadyen -- her husband on the show -- did his part to seal the fictional family’s grip on the Emmys, with a win for best supporting actor.

Jennifer Coolidge, the sole returning star for the Sicily-set second season of satire “The White Lotus,” won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama.

Coolidge thanked “all the evil gays,” in a nod to her character’s memorable storyline in which she befriended a flamboyant, yacht-owning group of men with sinister intentions.

Read more:

No agreement between striking Hollywood writers, studios on resuming talks

‘Oppenheimer’ starts Oscars march with five Golden Globe awards

Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks accept honorary Oscars at Hollywood gala for her top roles