Historical drama Oppenheimer leads BAFTA film award nominations

Historical drama “Oppenheimer” led nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards on Thursday, securing 13 nods.



Sex-charged gothic comedy “Poor Things” received 11 nods while Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s, got nine nominations.



The three movies will all compete for the ceremony’s top prize - best film - alongside courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Holdovers”, a comedy set at a boys boarding school.

Pink-themed box office phenomenon “Barbie”, starring Margot Robbie as the famed Mattel doll, was nominated in five categories.



Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie awards will take place in London on February 18.

