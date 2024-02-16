Riyadh Season announces tickets for Saudi Arabia’s biggest MMA event of the year

Tickets for Saudi Arabia’s first-ever mega MMA event of the year, PFL Champions versus Bellator Champions, are officially on sale, Riyadh Season announced.

Broadcasting live from Saudi Arabia – an emerging hotspot for global sporting events – the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions, held in collaboration with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), is an unprecedented fight card that will feature world champions and the biggest names in combat sports going head-to-head in the PFL SmartCage.

The event will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on February 24, and the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions weigh-ins will take place a day earlier, on February 23, at 6 pm, KSA time.

Tickets to watch the fight can be booked through the WeBook website with prices starting from $18, according to an official PFL statement.

Headlining the card will be a battle between Heavyweight titleholders, as PFL Heavyweight Champion Renan Ferreira meets Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader.

PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Impa Kasanganay will take on Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen.

Two-time PFL Champion Ray Cooper III faces Bellator Welterweight Champion Jason Jackson, while in Featherweight action, PFL Champion Jesus Pinedo meets Bellator Champion Patricio Pitbull.

The card will also feature the first-ever female MMA fight in Riyadh in which two-time Olympic gold medalist and women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields takes on Kelsey DeSantis in a Women’s Lightweight bout.

PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions will also see a monumental fight when Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, makes his professional MMA debut.

Other notable fighters on the card are Saudi Arabia’s own Abdullah al-Qahtani, Thiago Santos, Yoel Romero, Clay Collard, AJ McKee, Aaron Pico, and more.

“Riyadh Season is putting on some of the biggest fight events around and the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions certainly belongs in that category. We are delighted to be the host for this first of its kind event, which will see some of the most exciting matchups and break new ground in the world of combat sports,” Turki al-Alshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said in a statement shared with Al Arabiya English last month.

Meanwhile, PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. It is the fastest-growing company in MMA and the second-largest MMA company worldwide.

In August 2023, PFL made international headlines when it announced it was expanding its global vision for the sport by launching PFL MENA, which will see top fighters from the region featured in an array of exciting events.

The mega-event in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season calendar of events, which continues to attract people from all over the world to experience a wide range of international martial arts and boxing events.

It also offers various entertainment options and international experiences, including concerts, exhibitions, and other events held in Riyadh.

