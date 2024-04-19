English music muted by K-Pop, Afrobeats and Reggaeton on Spotify

2 min read

A musical earthquake has been sending soundwaves around the world with Spotify’s revelation that genres in other languages are increasingly challenging the dominance of English-language music. K-Pop, Afrobeats, Latin and Indian music have been driving a massive increase in plays of songs recorded in local languages. Of 66,000 artists who earned at least $10,000 on the platform last year, more than half were from countries where English is not the first language.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The news came as part of Spotify’s Loud & Clear report, which also disclosed that music by indie artists is nearly overtaking the major labels in the streaming stakes for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English, Spotify’s Head of International Artists and Industry Partnerships, Bryan Johnson, told the Riz Khan show that the platform paid out a record $9 billion to rights holders last year - and he welcomed the increasing diversity of music on the platform.

“With the growing freedom of choice that fans now have access to, tastes are expanding, tastes are shifting, fans can easily tap into like-minded communities all around the world,” Johnson said. “The world feels more interconnected in that respect, and we’re seeing huge upticks for the different languages to Spanish, German, Portuguese, French, Korean, all leading the pack. And then huge upticks for Hindi with over 61 percent growth in 2023, Indonesian with over 58 percent growth and Punjabi with more than 57 percent growth.”

More from Riz Khan:

Riz Khan sits down with The Police’s Stewart Copeland, BayEcotarium’s George Jacob

Expert says AI-generated photos to become undetectable within ‘24 months’

King Charles’ former butler on royal family drama, Prince William, Harry relationship