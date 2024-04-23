Andrew Tate discusses Israel-Gaza, gender roles, controversies in Riz Khan interview

2 min read

Few people in the world today divide opinion as deeply as British-American influencer Andrew Tate.

To his millions of supporters on social media around the world, he’s an inspiration, a motivator, a truth-teller, and a courageous voice who’s unafraid to speak loudly about money, masculinity, and what he calls The Matrix - an unseen elite that, he believes, seeks to control the masses.

To Tate’s detractors, he’s at best a loudmouth millionaire who spouts crackpot messages to expand his social media-based fortune - or even a dangerous zealot, peddling misogynistic theories to an eager audience of young men - with dangerous consequences for the next generation.

Either way, Tate’s message is getting through to his audience to the point where schools from London to Sydney are facing an uphill battle to counter what they regard as his harmful impact on students’ opinions on gender issues.

Raised in a low-income family in England, Tate is a former professional kickboxer who made money through online businesses, including webcams, that have been questioned as potential avenues for trafficking and exploiting vulnerable young women.

Tate converted to Islam a couple of years ago, having been raised a Christian and then later declaring he was an atheist.

Today, he’s also a prisoner.

Along with his brother, Tristan, he’s awaiting trial in Romania, facing charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women. Last month, a Romanian court agreed that after the trial takes place, the brothers can be extradited to the UK on additional charges of sexual aggression dating back more than a decade.

The Tate brothers deny all charges.

For this episode, Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan traveled to Romania to question the influencer about the charges, his views, his faith, and the prospect of a life behind bars.

Nothing was off the table as the two discussed truth, fake news, and the new role of role models - in the first part of a two-part interview.

