Andrew Tate on his ‘innocence’ ahead of trial, Meghan Markle, The Matrix and AI

In the second part of Riz Khan’s exclusive interview with Andrew Tate, the social media star discussed a wide array of topics, including converting to Islam, the “death” of the British royal family after Queen Elizabeth, and “The Matrix” pursuing former US President Donald Trump.

“I know [The Matrix is pursuing Donald Trump]. Everyone knows the charges...and cases against him are complete garbage, and they’re doing it to try and stop him getting in power because they don't want him to be president, because they’d rather have a president who doesn’t know what’s going on.” Tate told Al Arabiya English. “...The shadow figures want to control the world, and they don’t want to have an employee, which is what they’d see him as... who’s belligerent. They don’t want to have somebody in charge who you can’t buy or bribe or blackmail or scare.”

He also addressed previous comments he had made about Megan Markle not being black.

“I’m mixed race. She’s lighter than me. I mean, I just find it amazing that we have a person who is so light skinned crying about the fact that she was attacked for being black. And there’s black people, genuinely black people, standing on the news saying, yeah, that’s true. She had a tan, Italian, maybe. I mean, she had a tan. She was in the sun. That’s fine. But to sit and pretend that she’s African like she’s from Sudan is an objective lie. But here’s the thing that’s so crazy about the world. It’s an objective lie. She’s not black. Everyone can see she’s not black. Everyone’s scared to say it. Everyone thinks it, right?... Everybody at home looks at her and goes, that’s not a black person. That’s a mixed race person, or an Italian person or a Portuguese woman, maybe, but we’re not allowed to say it.”

Tate is a hugely popular social media influencer who’s facing charges of rape and human trafficking in Romania - that he and his brother, Tristan, both deny.

Al Arabiya English’s Khan sat down with Andrew Tate at his house near the Romanian capital, Bucharest, where the brothers are being detained as they await news of a trial date.

