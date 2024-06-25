MBC LOUD FM marks one year since launch with party in Riyadh

3 min read

One of Saudi Arabia’s first English language radio station, LOUD FM, marked one year since its launch with a party in the capital city of Riyadh.

A part of the Saudi media giant MBC Group, LOUD FM launched in 2023 offering a range of original programming alongside national and international hits.

The station targets the youth and caters to a growing English-speaking audience, broadcasting across Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh.

In the run up to the anniversary, the station featured special programming, giveaways, testimonials from listeners, and more.

“Today, MBC LOUD FM enters confidently into its second year, as it continues to switch up radio and podcast consumption patterns in the Kingdom,” Ziad Hamza, Group Director of Audio, Music and Radio at MBC Group said in statement.

The special occasion was marked at the Riyadh headquarters of MBC Group. VIP passes were given to lucky listeners.

Saudi singer Tam Tam performed live for an audience consisting of a number of special guests and influencers.

LOUD FM offers a range of music, interaction, and entertainment through original programs hosted by international presenters and renowned DJs, featuring the latest global hits, interactive shows, and live coverage of major events.

This includes the flagship “The Byron Cooke Show with Sana K,” airing Sunday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Other shows currently on MBC LOUD FM include “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” (weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10pm); “Non-Stop Hits with Harry” (weekdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.); and “The Drive with Jay R and Danah” (weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

LOUD FM was the official English-speaking station for Riyadh Season 2023 during where it covered high-profile events such as “Battle of the Baddest,” the professional boxing match between reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

It also became the exclusive English-language radio station for the Saudi Pro League, with renowned football commentator, Joe Morrison, covering the match of the week.

Additionally, MBC LOUD FM has been part of exciting on-air promotions, including sending listeners to see Ed Sheeran live in Dubai earlier this year. The station was also the official English-language station for the Joy Awards 2024, where interviews with a host of celebrities including Sir Anthony Hopkins, Martin Lawrence, and Bebe Rexha were conducted.

