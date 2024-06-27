Taylor Swift fans splurge on resale tickets as pop star tours Europe
Some ticket resellers are looking to make a quick buck as American popstar Taylor Swift performs more than 40 shows in 18 cities across Europe this summer.
The singer’s billion-dollar Eras tour has also led to price hikes in the hospitality industry as “swifties” from North America flock to Europe where tickets could cost as much as 80 percent less due to stricter consumer protection laws.
The high demand had thousands of fans scrambling to secure tickets, leaving many disappointed as venues were sold out within minutes.
Those who missed out now rely on ticket resale platforms, where prices can reach multiple times the face value, despite many countries regulating secondary market ticket sales to root out unfair practices.
Here are the upcoming European concerts and how much tickets cost in each city.
IRELAND
June 28-30, Aviva Stadium Dublin
Capacity: 51,700
Face value ticket price: from 86 euros ($91.87)
Resale price: from 727 euros ($776.58) via Gigsberg
NETHERLANDS
July 4-6, Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam
Capacity: 71,000
Face value ticket price: from 54.88 euros ($58.62)
Resale price: from 173 euros ($184.80) via Viagogo
SWITZERLAND
July 9-10, Stadion Letzigrund Zürich
Capacity: 50,000
Face value ticket price: from 168 Swiss francs ($187.08)
Resale price: from 609 euros ($650.53) via Viagogo
ITALY
July 13-14, San Siro Stadium Milan
Capacity: 75,817
Face value ticket price: from 63.25 euros ($67.56)
Resale price: from 711 euros ($759.49) via Viagogo
GERMANY
July 17-19, Veltins-Arena Gelsenkirchen
Capacity: 70,000
Face value ticket price: from 114 euros ($121.77)
Resale price: from 409 euros ($436.89) via Viagogo
July 23-24, Volksparkstadion Hamburg
Capacity: 57,000
Face value ticket price: from 100 euros ($106.82)
Resale price: from 473 euros ($505.26) via Viagogo
July 27-28, Olympiastadion Munich
Capacity: 77,337
Face value ticket price: from 77 euros ($82.25)
Resale price: from 594 euros ($634.51) via Viagogo
POLAND
Aug. 1-3, Kazimierz Górski National Stadium Warsaw
Capacity: 80,000
Face value ticket price: from 199 zlotys ($49.39)
Resale price: from 350 euros ($373.87) via Gigsberg
AUSTRIA
Aug. 8-10, Ernst Happel Stadium Vienna
Capacity: 54,000
Face value ticket price: from 69.40 euros ($74.13)
Resale price: from 474 euros ($506.33) via Viagogo
UNITED KINGDOM
Aug. 15-17, Wembley Stadium London
Capacity: 90,000
Face value ticket price: from 59 pounds ($74.68)
Resale price: from 507 euros ($541.58) via Viagogo
