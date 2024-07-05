Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to be called... ‘F1,’ teaser to debut at Silverstone

1 min read

The suspense around the name of Brad Pitt’s previously untitled Formula One movie, being filmed at racetracks around the world for release in cinemas next June, ended on Friday with the announcement that it will be called... “F1”.

The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.

Formula One said an official ‘teaser’ for the film would be released on Sunday, before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where filming has been taking place.

The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate, at the fictional APXGP team.

Pitt has been putting in laps on track with filming at tracks in Europe, the Middle East and Americas and with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton offering advice as a co-producer.

