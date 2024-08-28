Saudi Arabia’s GEA unveils details for 5th edition of Riyadh Season

3 min read

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on Wednesday announced the details of the fifth edition of Riyadh Season 2024, set to begin on October 12.

GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh said that the new season will feature 14 entertainment zones, 11 global championships, as well as 10 festivals and exhibitions.

Alalshikh added that the fifth edition of Riyadh Season will span an area of 7.2 million square meters. The season will include 4,200 contracts and 2,100 companies, with local companies making up approximately 95 percent of the participants.

Alalshikh introduced a new area called “The Venue,” covering 9,425 square meters and with a capacity for around 8,000 people. The Venue will host seven events.

He also noted that this year’s Riyadh Season will include the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup, which he described as one of the most significant events of the season. He mentioned that 70 percent of the season’s activities will take place in the Boulevard City zone.

The fifth edition will also see the launch of a new area called “Boulevard Runway,” developed in partnership with Saudi Airlines, which will repurpose old, unused airplane models. Boulevard Runway will consist of three zones with a capacity of 9,000 people, spread across 140,000 square meters.

The GEA also disclosed the results of its efforts to combat the “black market” for tickets, in collaboration with relevant authorities. The GEA has established a special team within the “We Book” app to purchase tickets and monitor for black market activities. The app analyzed over 3 million transactions, leading to the blocking of 13,000 tickets and 5,000 suspicious accounts, as well as the shutdown of eight black market platforms.

Alalshikh urged visitors to purchase their Riyadh Season tickets exclusively through the “We Book” app – the official platform for ticket purchases – emphasizing that the GEA will not tolerate those who buy tickets through black market applications.

The GEA announced new features to enhance the user experience for this year’s Riyadh Season, including new subscription packages for comprehensive experiences via the “We Book” platform, an all-inclusive online store, and improvements to the ticket purchasing process.

Lastly, the GEA unveiled what it called the “biggest announcement” regarding new packages: the Riyadh Season Package, the Silver Package, the Black Package, and the Diamond Package. Riyadh Season is a major entertainment event that aims to introduce new concepts in the world of entertainment, positioning Riyadh as the top global destination for diverse entertainment seekers, including events, restaurants, and other attractions for those looking to explore unique entertainment options.

