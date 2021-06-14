.
Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari moves into food and fashion

Models present outfits from luxury carmaker Ferrari's first internally-designed fashion collection for women and men as the first step of its rebooted brand extension strategy, in Maranello, Italy, June 13, 2021. (Reuters/Remo Casilli)
Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari has diversified, presenting its first fashion collection and launching itself into the high-end restaurant business.

The brand colors of red and yellow dominated at Sunday’s debut catwalk show, which took place amid the production lines of Ferrari’s Maranello base in northern Italy.

Designed by Armani veteran Rocco Iannone, Ferrari’s creative director, there were oversized bomber jackets and parkas, blending nylon, silk and recycled fabrics, worn with loose or fitted skirts, shorts and trousers.

Many of them carried the Ferrari logo, could be worn by men or women and showcased what the company called a “bold, intrepid and assertive” style.

Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura poses for a portrait at Ferrari’s restaurant ‘Cavallino’ in Maranello, Italy, June 8, 2021. (Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)
On Tuesday, Ferrari will reopen to the public the legendary Cavallino restaurant at Maranello, under the direction of Italian chef Massimo Bottura, who has three Michelin stars.

It began life as a canteen and became the favorite spot of the brand’s charismatic founder, Enzo Ferrari, to receive employees, clients and friends in a small private room.

It opened to the public for the first time in 1950 and has been remodeled over the last 18 months by architect and designer India Mahdavi.

Ferrari chief John Elkann said the company was keen to “support excellence and the best Italian creativity.”

