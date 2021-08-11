UAE home to world’s most expensive shoes (but it will set you back $23mln)

There is fancy footwear – then there are these.

Luxury fanatics looking to pick up one of these high fashion shoes will be hot stepping all the way to the bank.

From diamond incrusted stilettos to shoes handstitched with gold, these are the priciest footwear on the plant.

1) Jada Dubai and Passion Jewelers Passion Diamond shoes. Price tag: $23.6 million

It’s no surprise that the world’s most expensive shoes hail from the land of extravagance—Dubai. A collaboration between luxury footwear designer Jada Dubai and Passion Jewelers, the ‘Passion Diamond Shoes’ — elegant stilettos made from real gold and embellished with two round 15-carat D-flawless diamonds —said to be the most expensive pair of shoes in the world. The stunning stilettos which took nine months to craft are on display at the world’s only seven-star hotel, the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. “Jada Dubai designs only shoes with diamonds,” said the company’s co-founder, Maria Majari. “For the launch of our second collection, we wanted to create a piece that is truly unique in the world using very rare diamonds.”

2) Debbie Wingham heels. Price tag: $15.1 million.

These heels are designed by British designer Debbie Wingham are the second priciest shoes on the planet. The designer collaborated with footwear designer Chris Campbell in order to create these shoes for a private client., which was a gift to a loved-one for her 30th birthday. Taking more than 100 hours to individually craft, these heels feature three-carat pink diamonds and one carat-blue diamonds. The shoe features sold gold zippers and soles, leather painted in 24-carat gold and the stitching was with 18-carat gold threat.

3) Shoes thrown at President George W Bush. Price tag: $10million

On December 14, 2008, Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw both of his shoes at United States President George W. Bush during an Iraqi press conference. Bush quickly ducked, avoiding being hit by either of the shoes. The shoes were eventually bought for $10million

4) Harry Winston ruby slippers. Price tag: $3 million

Who could forget Dorothy and her magical ruby slippers from the classic film “The Wizard of Oz.” The original pair that was worn by Judy Garland is a part of a private collection and still in pristine condition, but even the originals are not valued as highly as the remake of the famous shoes titled the Harry Winston Ruby Slippers. The recreation of the fantasy ruby-encrusted shoes sold at auction for a whopping $3 million.

5) Stuart Weitzman Rita Hayworth heels. Price tag: $3million.

Constructed with Sienna Satin, these $3 million open toed heels were crafted by none other than Stuart Weitzman. Adorned with sapphires, diamonds and rubies, these heels come with one of the world’s heftiest price tags.

6) Stuart Weitzman Cinderella slippers: Price tag: $2million

Country singer Alison Krauss wore these one-of-a-kind stilettos with a golden satin dress to the 2004 Oscars. The Cinderella slippers are fit for a real-life princess and are made from platinum and Italian leather and transparent material and adorned with 565 diamonds.

7) Stuart Weitzman Tanzanite heels. Price tag: $2million

Another entry by celebrated shoe designer Stuart Weitzman. They strappy sandals are adorned with 185 carats of blue tanzanite gemstones along with 28-carat tanzanite.

8) Jason Arasheben custom for Tom Ford: Price tag: $2 million

The Tom Ford shoes, which were custom-made by Jason Arasheben is the most expensive shoe for men in the world in 2021 with the price of $2 million. White gold was meticulously set with over 14,000 full-cut round white diamonds. The total carat weight of the stone was a whopping 340 carats.

9) Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordans. Price tag: $2 million.

Yes, the ‘gold’ in the name is not fake. It’s a solid-gold sneaker made of 24 karat gold, designed by an American artist, Matthew Senna. It was exclusively made for the famous rapper Drake in 2016 and ever since has become the most expensive sneakers in the world with a price tag of $2 million.

10) Stuart Weitzman ruby stilettos. Price tag: $1.6million

A pair of this ruby satin stilettos designed by Stuart Weitzman, comes with 600 rubies, each weighing nearly one pound.

