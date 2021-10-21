.
In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar wedding. (Twitter)

In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Microsoft heiress and eldest daughter of Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates married Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar in a secret Muslim ceremony followed by a civil ceremony in New York last week, the New York Post reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The couple held their wedding on their farm in Westchester County, New York, on October 16.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar wedding. (Twitter)

Gates wore a custom Vera Wang gown, with French applique detailing and Nassar wore a classic Armani tux.

Jennifer Gates at her wedding reception, standing next to husband Nayel Nassar. (Instagram)

The wedding weekend began with a Muslim ceremony on October 15, with the couple’s immediate families present.

“Our main ceremony took place on Saturday. It was a beautiful fall day, and we had just finished taking photos when the rain started. The ceremony was facilitated by a longtime family friend, and we both wrote our own vows, Gates told Vogue.

Jennifer Gates in her wedding dress. (Twitter)

“It was a really special and intimate moment.”

“Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat,” said the Stanford graduate. “But it was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us.”

“We feel so grateful for everyone involved who kept us on track and helped make our vision come to life.”

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar wedding. (Twitter)

“One piece of advice we were given [throughout the planning process] was to remember that this day is about us and our love. I think we really kept that at the center of our minds while planning, and we also tried to ensure that our families and friends were able to enjoy themselves,” she said.

Jennifer and Bill Gates posing for a photoshoot at their Westchester estate in New York. (Twitter)

“Which is why we made the decision that all guests must be fully vaccinated and receive a negative test result prior to the wedding,” she added.

“We also made masks available. We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to gather with our loved ones safely. We know others aren’t as lucky, especially as the pandemic continues to devastate communities in the US and around the world.”

The wedding comes one month after Melinda French Gates threw an intimate outdoor party for her daughter, which was attended by the people closest to her.

“Thank you for this incredibly special celebration, @melindafrenchgates,” the bride-to-be tweeted on September 14 alongside a series of photos from the outdoor bash, including a smiling snap of her mother, 57.

“So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. [Cheers] to this new chapter!” she added.

Read more:

Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding

Jennifer Gates gets engaged to Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates roots for Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar ahead of Olympic showjump

