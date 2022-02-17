Gucci sales climb past pre-pandemic levels on new ready-to-wear collection
Gucci sales surged past pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter as luxury group Kering SA’s biggest brand drew shoppers to its latest ready-to-wear collection.
Comparable revenue at Gucci rose 32 percent to 3.07 billion euros ($3.49 billion) in the period from the year before, Paris-based Kering said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had expected growth of 18 percent.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The release in late September of Gucci’s Aria collection helped generate buzz and sales, while the film ‘House of Gucci,’ starring Lady Gaga, drew more attention to the brand.
Led by CEO Marco Bizzarri and Creative Director Alessandro Michele, Gucci represents more than half of Kering’s revenue and close to three quarters of recurring operating income.
The company was also helped by the performance of Yves Saint Laurent, where revenue soared 47 percent during the quarter, outperforming all the group’s other major brands.
“We are confident we will extend last year’s momentum in 2022 and in coming years,” Kering’s billionaire chief executive officer, Francois-Henri Pinault, said in the statement.
Kering’s results provide just the latest evidence that luxury sales are storming back from the pandemic as well-heeled shoppers crowd back into stores in much of the world. Rival LVMH SE last month reported record annual revenue, helped by surging demand for Louis Vuitton bags and Tiffany rings.
Analysts are also focusing on pricing power at luxury houses, with Chanel and other names increasing prices, citing inflationary pressures. In a call with reporters, Kering Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix said he expects more targeted price hikes for Gucci in 2022.
Kering’s recurring operating income for the year rose 60 percent to 5.02 billion euros, surpassing analysts’ 4.77 billion-euro estimate.
Read more: Louis Vuitton set to raise prices due to increased costs
-
Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancerVirgil Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion’s highest profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis ... Fashion and beauty
-
Louis Vuitton set to raise prices due to increased costsLouis Vuitton, LVMH’s top fashion brand, will raise prices globally on Wednesday as a result of increased manufacturing and transportation costs, a ... Fashion and beauty
-
Gucci heirs says ‘House of Gucci’ narrative starring Lady Gaga is inaccurateThe Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film “ House of Gucci.” In a statement issued this week, they said ... Fashion and beauty
-
Coronavirus: Gucci to donate $500,000 to UNICEF vaccine effortLuxury brand Gucci, owned by French group Kering, will give at least $500,000 to UNICEF to help supply and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable ... Coronavirus
-
Gucci donates scrap fabric to migrant dressmaking shopNigerian women who were trafficked to Italy to work as prostitutes have found work in a handbag and dressmaking shop that recently received some ... Fashion and beauty
-
Gucci goes fur-free in move praised as a game-changerGucci has become the latest fashion house to eliminate animal fur from its collections, starting with the spring-summer 2018 season.The Humane Society ... Fashion and beauty
-
Gucci quits US anti-counterfeiting group after Alibaba joinsMichael Kors walked out of the IACC last month, calling Alibaba "our most dangerous and damaging adversary" Retail
-
CEO and creative director of Gucci stepping downGucci creative director Frida Giannini and CEO Patrizio di Marco are leaving their posts next year Fashion and beauty