Fillers to Botox: Dubai clinics record surge in men opting for cosmetic procedures

More men living in Dubai are opting for cosmetic procedures than ever before, local dermatologists and plastic surgeons tell Al Arabiya English, with the most popular treatments being Botox, under-eye fillers, and jawline fillers.

Over the years, cosmetic procedures have garnered more interest from women due to constantly changing beauty standards brought on by advertising, society and social media.

When it comes to men, NOVA Clinic’s Dr. Timm Wolter said that the sudden surge in interest for cosmetic procedures, be it surgical or non-surgical, is due to men “becoming more aware of their body image” and wanting to “present their best self.”

“They are not only spending a lot of effort and time in the gym but are also willing to go extra mile,” Wolter said.

“There has definitely been an increase with the plastic surgery in men… mostly Botox, undereye fillers, [and] jawline fillers. From a surgical side, it is mostly a gynecomastia or liposuction.”

Echoing his sentiment, Founder and Director of the Lucia Clinic Dr. Radmila Lukian said that her practice has also seen a surge in interest from men.

“Men’s interest and participation in cosmetic procedures have increased in recent years,” she told Al Arabiya English.

“The increase in male patients undergoing cosmetic procedures is multifactorial. A desire to be more competitive and youthful in the workforce, the growing social acceptability of cosmetic procedures and increased awareness of safety and efficacy all contribute to the increase in male patients,” Lukian explained.

However, she highlighted that although more men are seeking out dermatologists for these aesthetic procedures and know what they want these treatments to accomplish, they still do not know how to fully express what they are looking for and often do not know exactly what options are available to them.

“Men don’t want to look tired. They know they can do something; sometimes, they don’t know what it is,” Lukian added.

Also noting a significant spike in interest from men was the Dubai London Clinic.

Specialist dermatologist Dr. Bina Rabadia explained that the most sought-after procedures by men were Botox for the upper face as well as fillers for the chin and jawline to create definition and beard shaping with laser hair removal.

“I think an increase in virtual meetings such as Zoom meetings and webinars in the last couple of years have made everyone a bit more conscious of their appearance as they can look at themselves more on screen,” Rabadia said.

She added that the increased interest could, in part, also be due to the heightened awareness about non-surgical cosmetic procedures and their easy availability.

Non-invasive aesthetic treatments have become extremely popular in Dubai over the years as some would say the city is becoming the Beverly Hills of the Middle East.

Research has shown that treatments have become more normalized within societies across the world, with the global cosmetic procedures market set to reach $51.6 billion by the end of 2025, up from $27 billion in 2016, according to an industry report by Persistence Market Research.

The global market is forecasted to grow at a staggering rate to register a compounded annual growth rate of 7.5 percent throughout the period of the forecast (2017 to 2025).

As innovations in the medical field continue to grow, new technological developments have changed the face of the industry with more people opting for procedures to enhance their physical appearance.

Non-surgical procedures alone are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as the segment could witness a two-fold growth in revenue to reach a market valuation of $12.9 billion alone by the end of 2025, accounting for a CAGR growth of 9.5 percent.

