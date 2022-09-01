Dubai: Lip fillers, Liposuction, Botox most sought-after cosmetic treatments in 2022

The most popular cosmetic procedures in Dubai this year are lip fillers, Liposuction, micro-needling and Botox, local dermatologists and plastic surgeons told Al Arabiya English.

The combination of ever-evolving universal beauty standards, advertising, and social media have caused a shift in the industry for cosmetic procedures, leading people, now more than ever, to tweak their appearance through cosmetic procedures.

Evolving role of dermatologists as beauty standards continue to change

“Beauty standards change over time, so, too, do the ways we view our bodies and others,” Founder and Director of the Lucia Clinic Dr. Radmila Lukian told Al Arabiya English in a recent interview.

The clinic is preparing a campaign for “International Beauty Day,” which is in September, inspired by the message, “it feels good to look good,” the doctor added.

“More and more younger people, [like] Generation Z, are looking for dermatologists, and they are more open about cosmetic surgery.”

With more people trying to portray their best – sometimes highly edited – selves on social media, the pressure to conform to universally accepted beauty standards has been on the rise for many.

Lukian said that the role of dermatologists has changed in recent years as Dubai clinics have observed a huge increase in demand for these procedures and expects their role to become “more critical” in the years to come.

“The role of the dermatologist will be more critical, and we will have a more significant role [to play] in aesthetic medicine and dermatology by using new Stem Cells… The future is bright, and clients are feeling the same. [It is] a fascinating time.”

COVID-spurred demand

Plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Dubai’s Nova Clinic Dr. Timm Wolter said that he noticed a spike in demand for fillers, Botox and liposuction since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset.

“I think the demand has been fueled by the pandemic where people had more time to reflect on themselves and think about optimizing their appearance. Also, ZOOM consultations have increased body awareness in the face.”

Echoing his sentiment, Specialist Dermatologist Dr. Bina Rabadia of the Dubai London Clinic, also agreed that virtual meetings have increased body awareness.

“I think [an] increase in virtual meetings such as Zoom meetings, webinars in last couple of years have made everyone a bit more conscious of their appearance as they can look at themselves more on screen, and also awareness about non-surgical cosmetic procedures [and the] easy availability of it has made them look for the options which could help them look better version of themselves.”

Dermatologists and plastic surgeons believe that although more people are opting for cosmetic procedures, the stigma associated with them is still somewhat rampant.

“Some people still feel that there is a stigma,” Wolter said. “People do not want close family and friends to know that they have done these procedures.”

He also said if this is an issue for anyone then a “very careful and subtle enhancement” means no one will know anything was done.

The dermatologists also told Al Arabiya English that more men living in Dubai are opting for cosmetic procedures than ever before, with the most sought-after treatments being Botox and fillers for jawlines and under-eyes.

“The increase in male patients undergoing cosmetic procedures is multifactorial. A desire to be more competitive and youthful in the workforce, the growing social acceptability of cosmetic procedures and increased awareness of safety and efficacy all contribute to the increase in male patients,” Lukian said.

Booming industry

Non-invasive aesthetic treatments have become extremely popular in Dubai over the years as some would say the city is becoming the Beverly Hills of the Middle East.

Research has shown that treatments have become normalized within societies across the world, with the global cosmetic procedures market set to reach $51.6 billion by the end of 2025, up from $27 billion in 2016, according to an industry report by Persistence Market Research.

The global market is forecasted to grow at a staggering rate to register a compounded annual growth rate of 7.5 percent throughout the period of the forecast (2017 to 2025).

As innovations in the medical field continue to grow, new technological developments have changed the face of the industry with more people opting for procedures to enhance their physical appearance.

Non-surgical procedures alone are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as the segment could witness a two-fold growth in revenue to reach a market valuation of $12.9 billion alone by the end of 2025, accounting for a CAGR growth of 9.5 percent.

