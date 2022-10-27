Watch: Fight breaks out after first Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant in New York

A fight broke out on Wednesday after the Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant held in New York’s Staten Island.

Viral videos showed the brawl erupt during an after-party event of the pageant.

At least one contestant was seen caught in the commotion, although, an event organizer told the New York Post that none of the 14 participants were involved in the fight.

It is not clear what caused the fight.

The video, shot from afar, shows people arguing before they started shoving each other even as several people tried to maintain decorum.

This was followed by shouting, which soon led to several people raising their fists. Some women were seen walking away before a physical altercation erupted after several people were heard screaming.

Some of the surrounding property was damaged, according to multiple media reports, and several arrests have been made.

Our Sri Lankans sure know how to “party”.

This brawl had reportedly taken place after a beauty pegeant in New York last week#SriLanka #US #NewYork #MissSriLanka pic.twitter.com/wRR9IIbO5G — Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam) October 23, 2022

Internet users, many from Sri Lanka, lashed out at those involved in the fighting, with some calling the incident an “utter disgrace and embarrassment,” calling for legal measures.

Meanwhile, Angelia Gunasekara, who was crowned Miss Sri Lanka New York, released a video statement denying any connection between the participants and those fighting.

“It’s very upsetting to see articles written about us saying that this altercation had happened because we were fighting for the crown, because there were boyfriends involved and I was fighting. All these rumors are false,” she said.

During last year’s pageant held in Sri Lanka, the former reigning beauty queen was arrested after she got on stage and snatched the crown away from the 2021 winner.

She reportedly snatched the crown off the 2021 winner’s head because she was divorced and thus disqualified from holding the title.

