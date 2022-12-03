Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A woman walks near Ballly and Balenciaga boutiques in a shopping area in Beijing, China, July 13, 2022. (Reuters)
A woman walks near Ballly and Balenciaga boutiques in a shopping area in Beijing, China, July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

French fashion house Balenciaga's creative director and chief executive officer both apologized Friday for an advertising campaign that sparked criticism on social media over accusations that it featured inappropriate imagery involving children.

The storm over the campaign led reality television star Kim Kardashian to review her ties with the label.

Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California, US, November 5, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California, US, November 5, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids,” said creative director Demna Gvasalia, known as Demna, in a message posted on Instagram.

Separately, the Kering-owned label issued a statement signed by CEO Cedric Charbit outlining new internal processes, including naming an “image board” to evaluate content.

The label drew fire in recent weeks over two separate campaigns that were posted online. One last month, advertising a gift collection, featured a handbag in the form of a stuffed teddy bear in bondage-style straps, held by children.

A second, separate campaign for the label's spring 2023 collection, set in an office, included papers featuring text from a 2008 Supreme Court ruling relating to child pornography.

In a statement earlier this week, Balenciaga apologized and said that investigations into the ad campaigns were ongoing. It said the papers featuring the legal text on child pornography were props from a third party and that it had filed a complaint against the inclusion of the “unapproved documents.”

In Friday's statement, Charbit said the label had decided not to pursue litigation.

“I want to personally reiterate my sincere apologies for the offense caused and take my responsibility,” said Charbit.

Read more:

Kim Kardashian gets $200,000 monthly child support settlement from Ye

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size