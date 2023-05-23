Amazon’s Jeff Bezos engaged, partner Lauren Sanchez spotted wearing 20 carat diamond

Amazon founder and billionaire philanthropist Jeff Bezos has proposed to his partner Lauren Sanchez and is now engaged, several media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Sanchez, a former broadcast journalist, and Bezos were last spotted in France for the Cannes film festival, but no ring was spotted then, according to a Page Six report.

The same report however claimed that 59-year-old Bezos proposed to 53-year-old Sanchez as they sailed the Mediterranean on his new $500 million yacht.

Citing a jeweler, the report also claimed that the heart-shaped diamond on the ring used in the proposal is 20 carats.

The two were reported as being a couple in 2019 by means of an affair while Bezos was still married to MacKenzie Scott and Sanchez was with her former husband, Patrick Whitesell, of 13 years.

Earlier reports say that the two couples were friends and used to meet frequently. Sanchez split with Whitesell after reports of the affair, including evidence of intimate texts between the two, made the news.

Bezos has four children with his first wife while Sanchez has three children, two with Whitesell and one with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Mackenzie received a $35.6 billion settlement, more than half of which has been earmarked for charity. She remarried a teacher and divorced in 2022.

