Get to know five Jordanian princesses ahead of the royal wedding

Jordan, a country known for its rich history, is also home to a royal family that exudes elegance and beauty. With their grace, charm, and remarkable achievements, the Jordanian princesses have captivated the world.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

We explore the lives and accomplishments of some of the most prominent Jordanian princesses, highlighting their contributions to society and exceptional style, ahead of the much anticipated royal wedding.



Princess Iman bint Abdullah II

Born on September 27, 1996, in Amman, Jordan, Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan. She embodies modern elegance and sophistication, and with her impeccable fashion choices, Princess Iman has become a fashion inspiration for many young women.

Princess Iman completed her secondary education at the International Academy Amman, where she received an International Baccalaureate diploma. She then went on to pursue higher education at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where she studied international affairs.

As a member of the royal family, Princess Iman has been involved in various charitable and social initiatives in Jordan. She has accompanied her parents on official visits and engagements, representing the royal family both domestically and internationally.

The Jordanian princess married the Greek Financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12 of this year. She went for a simple and elegant wedding look.



Princess Salma bint Abdullah II

Princess Salma bint Abdullah, also the daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, is the younger sister of Princess Iman. She is a rising star in the Jordanian royal family. Despite her relatively young age, Princess Salma’s natural beauty and refined demeanour have caught the attention of many.

The Jordanian Princess has largely maintained a private life, with limited public appearances and engagements. However, she occasionally accompanies her family on official events and represents the royal family on certain occasions.

As a member of the royal family, she is expected to play a role in promoting Jordan’s interests and participating in charitable activities.

Princess Salma completed her secondary education at the International Academy Amman and later pursued further studies at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK. In 2023, the Jordanian princess graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.A. degree in Archaeology.



Princess Haya bint Al Hussein

Princess Haya bint Al Hussein was born on May 3, 1974, in Amman. She is the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and his third wife, Queen Alia. She is also the half-sister of King Abdullah II. The princess is not only known for her stunning looks but also for her philanthropic endeavours.

An outstanding style icon, Princess Haya has used her influence to raise awareness about important causes. As a former Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Program, she has worked tirelessly to combat hunger and poverty worldwide.

In addition to her humanitarian work, Princess Haya has also had a notable career in equestrian sports. She is an accomplished show jumper and has represented Jordan in international equestrian competitions, including the Olympics.

Princess Haya has also been involved in the administration of equestrian sports, having served as the President of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) from 2006 to 2014.



Princess Raiyah bint Al Hussein

Born on February 9, 1986, Princess Raiyah bint Al Hussein is the youngest daughter of King Hussein and Queen Noor. She possesses undeniable beauty that is matched by her intellect and ambition.

Princess Raiyah has pursued a diverse range of interests and educational pursuits. She completed her primary education in Jordan and then attended the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales, United Kingdom. She later graduated from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland with a degree in Japanese language and East Asian studies.

Following her undergraduate studies, the Jordanian princess pursued further education in Japan. She obtained a master’s degree in Japanese literature from the University of Tokyo and later pursued doctoral studies at the same institution.

Princess Raiyah has shown a strong interest in promoting cultural understanding and international cooperation. She has been involved in various cultural and educational initiatives, particularly related to Japan and its cultural heritage. She has also represented Jordan at international events and forums, contributing to dialogue and exchange between different cultures.



Rajwa Al Saif, fiancée of Crown Prince of Jordan

Rajwa Al Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to Saudi businessman Khalid al-Saif and Azza al-Sudairi.

In 2022, the Royal Hashemite Court announced the engagement of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Rajwa Al Saif, wishing them a lifetime of happiness. After her marriage, Al Saif will be granted the title of “princess.”

In her appearances with the Jordanian royals, Al Saif has captivated many with her beauty and elegance.



Read more:

Jordan’s Royal Wedding: Everything to know about Prince Al Hussein, Rajwa’s big day

Video: Jordan’s Crown Prince celebrates upcoming wedding with comrades

Photos: Rajwa al-Saif dons dress by Saudi designer for pre-wedding henna party