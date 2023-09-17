French luxury fashion brand Balmain collection robbed ahead of Paris fashion show
Thieves have made off with more than 50 items from the French luxury fashion brand Balmain’s new collection just 10 days before its Paris Fashion Week show, the company’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, said on his Instagram account.
“Our driver called us to say that he had been attacked by a group of people. More than 50 items were stolen,” said the 38-year-old designer in a post late Saturday.
The driver, who was “safe and sound,” was transporting the mer-chandise in a truck that was headed from the airport to the Balmain headquarters when the theft occurred, he said, adding he was at the Balmain site on Saturday morning when the driver called.
“My team and I have worked very hard. We will work even harder, day and night, just like our suppliers, but this is so disrespectful. I wanted to share this with you as a reminder to never take anything for granted,” Rousteing said, who has been the creative director of Balmain since 2011.
Mixing hip-hop and embracing diversity, Rousteing has shaken up the industry, “democratizing” the world of luxury fashion and mak-ing it more relatable to young people.
He is known for pushing the brand into new territory, working with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and frequenting red carpets including the Cannes Film Festival.
The show by Balmain, bought in 2016 by Qatari investment fund Mayhoola, is scheduled for the women’s ready-to-wear fashion week in the French capital on September 27.
