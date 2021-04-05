.
.
.
.
Language

Osaka requests cancellation of Olympic torch relay leg due to COVID-19 curbs

Japanese high school student Asato Owada carries the Olympic torch ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during the torch relay grand start outside the J-Village National Training Centre in the town of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture on March 25, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Japanese high school student Asato Owada carries the Olympic torch ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during the torch relay grand start outside the J-Village National Training Centre in the town of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture on March 25, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Osaka requests cancellation of Olympic torch relay leg due to COVID-19 curbs

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Authorities in Japan’s Osaka, who have repeatedly said they want to cancel one leg of the Olympic torch relay, formally requested that the route through the western city be cancelled, a Tokyo 2020 organizing spokesperson said on Monday.

The relay, due to reach Osaka in mid-April, is seen as the first major test of Games organizers’ abilities to hold a large event under strict coronavirus curbs. It features 10,000 runners carrying the torch through all Japan’s 47 prefectures.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The western metropolis of Osaka is grappling with a spike in coronavirus cases and the governor of Osaka prefecture has called for cancelling the leg that takes place in the city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The head of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said on Friday she wanted to seek an early decision on the relay, and a Tokyo 2020 spokesperson said they were looking into the situation and hoped to reach a decision soon.

Organizers require roadside spectators to wear masks, practice social distancing and not cheer out loud to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. There have been no reports so far of infections arising from the relay, which began on March 25.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties   Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  
Top Content
Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More