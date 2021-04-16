.
.
.
.
Language

Apple announces $200 mln forestry fund to reduce carbon from atmosphere

Lisa Jackson, Apple vice president for Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, speaks during an event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, on March 21, 2016. (Reuters)
Lisa Jackson, Apple vice president for Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, speaks during an event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, on March 21, 2016. (Reuters)

Apple announces $200 mln forestry fund to reduce carbon from atmosphere

Followed Unfollow

AFP, San Francisco

Published: Updated:

Apple on Thursday announced a $200 million fund to invest in timber-producing commercial forestry projects, with the goal of removing carbon from the atmosphere while also generating profit.

The Restore Fund, launched in partnership with Conservation International and Goldman Sachs, expected to have its first projects targeted later this year.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Nature provides some of the best tools to remove carbon from the atmosphere,” Apple vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson said in a statement.

“Through creating a fund that generates both a financial return as well as real, and measurable carbon impacts, we aim to drive broader change in the future -- encouraging investment in carbon removal around the globe.”

Forests draw in carbon from the air, storing it and stopping it from contributing to climate change.

The fund aims to remove one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere, equal to the amount spewed by more than 200,000 passenger vehicles.

Apple said last year it would become carbon neutral by 2030 for all its operations, including manufacturing.

The California-based iPhone maker said its goal was to have no climate impact for all its devices sold.

“Investing in nature can remove carbon far more effectively -- and much sooner -- than any other current technology,” Conservation International chief executive M. Sanjayan said in a joint release.

“As the world faces the global threat climate change presents, we need innovative new approaches that can dramatically reduce emissions.”

Also Thursday, Google unveiled a time-lapse feature to its Google Earth service that provides a satellite view of the world.

The new feature is based on tens of millions of satellite images from the past 37 years to enable users to see in rich detail how the face of the planet has changed.

“Timelapse in Google Earth is about zooming out to assess the health and well-being of our only home, and is a tool that can educate and inspire action,” the company said in a blog post.

“Visual evidence can cut to the core of the debate in a way that words cannot and communicate complex issues to everyone.”

Facebook also announced on Thursday that it had joined Google in becoming solely reliant on renewable energy.

“Today we’re announcing that as of 2020, Facebook’s operations are supported by 100 percent renewable energy and have reached net zero emissions,” it said in a press release.

It also said it had reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 94 percent, exceeding its 75 percent reduction goal.

Read more: China to send ‘positive message’ on climate at upcoming summit, says diplomat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules
Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted
Top Content
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine
UAE doctors warn of overeating at Iftar to avoid a trip to the hospital UAE doctors warn of overeating at Iftar to avoid a trip to the hospital
Saudi Arabia’s city of roses blooms in Ramadan Saudi Arabia’s city of roses blooms in Ramadan
Car bombing kills four people, 17 wounded in eastern Baghdad: Iraq police Car bombing kills four people, 17 wounded in eastern Baghdad: Iraq police
Rocket fired from Gaza causes no injury in Israel: Israeli army Rocket fired from Gaza causes no injury in Israel: Israeli army
Japan’s Suga heads to US for talks with Biden focused on China’s growing clout Japan’s Suga heads to US for talks with Biden focused on China’s growing clout
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More