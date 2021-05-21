.
.
.
.
Language

No pecks: US CDC says stop kissing your poultry

Chickens from a poultry farm are going outside again in Winkel, Netherlands, on April 29, 2020 after health measures were introduced in February, following a case of bird flu in a turkey farm in Germany near the Groningen (Dutch northern province) border. (AFP)

No pecks: US CDC says stop kissing your poultry

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been criticized lately for its confusing messaging, but if there’s one thing they’re very clear about, it’s that you really need to stop kissing your live poultry.

The health agency clucked disapprovingly at Americans getting too comfortable with their feathered friends, tying it to an outbreak of Salmonella that has sickened 163 people and hospitalized 34 since mid-February.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Coronavirus: Pets can catch COVID-19 from owners, study finds Coronavirus Coronavirus: Pets can catch COVID-19 from owners, study finds

“Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them,” the CDC said in a statement posted Thursday.

Backyard poultry, like chicken and ducks, can carry Salmonella bacteria even if they look healthy and clean, the agency warned.

Other advice included maintaining strict hand-washing habits around the birds, discouraging children under five from playing with chicks and ducklings, maintaining clean coops and cooking eggs well.

The most common route of Salmonella infection is from eating contaminated meat, eggs, or dairy, or sometimes fresh produce that was hydrated with contaminated water.

Common symptoms include diarrhea, bloody feces, fever, cramping and vomiting. Tens of millions of cases are reported globally each year, but are only life threatening in rare circumstances.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli measures in occupied Palestinian territories: FM
‘Historical seizure’ of heroin allegedly from Iran at Romanian Black Sea port ‘Historical seizure’ of heroin allegedly from Iran at Romanian Black Sea port
Five bodies, about ten survivors rescued in Gaza tunnel: Officials Five bodies, about ten survivors rescued in Gaza tunnel: Officials
Bomb blast kills 6 people at pro-Palestinian rally in Pakistan near Afghan border Bomb blast kills 6 people at pro-Palestinian rally in Pakistan near Afghan border
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More