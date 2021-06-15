.
.
.
.
Language

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour announces cancer surgery

A file photo taken on November 25, 2019 shows CNN’s journalist Christiane Amanpour arrives for the 47th Annual International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP)
A file photo taken on November 25, 2019 shows CNN’s journalist Christiane Amanpour arrives for the 47th Annual International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP)

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour announces cancer surgery

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour on Monday announced that she has recently undergone “major surgery” for ovarian cancer, and faced months of chemotherapy treatment.

“Like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” the CNN Chief International Anchor announced on Twitter.

“I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it and am now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best long term prognosis,” the 63-year-old journalist added.

British-born Amanpour previously hosted ABC’s “This Week.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She first became known to the CNN audience internationally for her coverage of the 1991 Gulf War that followed Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

She has interviewed many of the world’s leaders and newsmakers over the past two decades and reported from hotspots such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Rwanda and the Balkans.

Read more:

CNN drops former senator Santorum after remarks on Native American drew criticism

Veteran talk show host Larry King dead at age 87: Statement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett?
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More