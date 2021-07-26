.
.
.
.
Language

Vaccine maker BioNTech to use mRNA tech behind its COVID-19 vaccine to target malaria

Windows are illuminated at the headquarters of the German biotechnology company BioNTech in Mainz, Germany, Nov.10, 2020. (AP/Michael Probst)
Windows are illuminated at the headquarters of the German biotechnology company BioNTech in Mainz, Germany, Nov.10, 2020. (AP/Michael Probst)

Vaccine maker BioNTech to use mRNA tech behind its COVID-19 vaccine to target malaria

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Pharmaceutical company BioNTech said Monday that it wants to use the mRNA technology behind its coronavirus vaccine to target malaria.

The Germany-based company, which developed the first widely approved coronavirus shot together with US partner Pfizer, aims to begin clinical trials for a “safe and highly effective malaria vaccine” by the end of next year.

BioNTech said it is also seeking to establish an mRNA vaccine production facility in Africa, which is among the regions that have struggled to get sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The company said it is working with partners to “evaluate how to establish sustainable mRNA manufacturing capabilities on the African continent to supply African countries with vaccines.” Once built, such a facility would be able to make various mRNA-based vaccines.

BioNTech and Pfizer have said they will deliver 1 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to middle- and low-income countries this year, and another billion doses in 2022.

Last week, the two companies announced that a South African firm, the Biovac Institute, will become the first on the continent to start producing their coronavirus vaccine.

BioNTech has previously said it is working on a vaccine candidate for tuberculosis, with clinical trials aimed for 2022, and therapies for several forms of cancer.

Read more:

WHO warns fight against malaria could be set back 20 years

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective against Delta variant

BioNTech founder says Europe will reach herd immunity against COVID-19 this summer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source
Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List
Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Tahani al-Qahtani gets Saudi online support ahead Tokyo match against Israeli athlete Tahani al-Qahtani gets Saudi online support ahead Tokyo match against Israeli athlete
King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More