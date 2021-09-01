.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pope denies resignation report, says leads ‘totally normal life’ after surgery

  • Font
Pope Francis and journalist Carlos Herrera talk during an interview with Spanish radio station COPE at the Vatican City in this picture released on September 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Pope Francis and journalist Carlos Herrera talk during an interview with Spanish radio station COPE at the Vatican City in this picture released on September 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Pope denies resignation report, says leads ‘totally normal life’ after surgery

Reuters, AFP, Vatican City

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis is not thinking of resigning and is living “a totally normal life” following intestinal surgery in July, he said in a radio interview broadcast on Wednesday.

Speaking to Spanish radio network COPE, Francis, 84, dismissed an Italian newspaper report that he might step down, saying: “I don’t know where they got it from last week that I was going to resign ... it didn’t even cross my mind.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He also said he was almost certain to attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

In the interview, the pope thanked a male nurse at the Vatican for convincing him to undergo surgery to remove part of his colon rather than continuing treatment with antibiotics and other medicines, as some doctors had favored.

“He saved my life,” the pope said.

Francis, who was elected pontiff in 2013, underwent surgery on July 4 and spent 11 days in hospital. He had been suffering from a severe case of symptomatic diverticular stenosis, a narrowing of the colon.

“Now I can eat everything, which was not possible before ... I lead a totally normal life,” he said, adding that 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his intestine was removed.

He further dismissed the report of his potential resignation by outlining his full schedule, with a trip to Hungary and Slovakia on Sept. 12-15 and visits to Cyprus, Greece, and Malta in the pipeline as well his planned attendance at COP26.

“Slovakia is (already) on the program, then Cyprus, Greece and Malta,” he told Cope radio, reiterating his desire to visit small European countries since he took office in 2013.

Newspaper Libero reported on Aug. 23 that there was “a conclave in the air” at the Vatican -- a reference to the secret meeting at which cardinals choose a new pope when the incumbent dies or resigns. It said Francis had spoken of resigning, possibly to coincide with his 85th birthday in December.

“Whenever a pope is ill there is always a breeze or a hurricane about a conclave,” he told COPE.

Read more:

Pope inadvertently quotes Putin’s scathing criticism to chide West’s Afghan war

Pope calls for dialogue in Afghanistan so ‘martyred population can live in peace’

Pope Francis appears in video promoting COVID-19 vaccination

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s pavilion second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, holds LEED certification Saudi Arabia’s pavilion second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, holds LEED certification
US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military
Top Content
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters
Arab Coalition destroys three Houthi explosive drones in Yemeni airspace within hours Arab Coalition destroys three Houthi explosive drones in Yemeni airspace within hours
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More