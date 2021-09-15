Apple launching Fitness+ to users in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Sept. 27

Apple will be introducing the Fitness+ service, the first fitness service built directly around Apple Watch, to users in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on September 27, the company announced on Tuesday.

The program allows users to participate in studio-style workouts and guided meditations on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV while their Apple Watch tracks their metrics, including heart rate and calories burned.

Users can choose from a team of professional trainers who help guide their workouts at their convenience, according to Apple.

Fitness+ will be available in English with subtitles in six different languages.

“Whether you’re just getting started, trying something new, or switching up how you train your mind and body, the amazing and welcoming Fitness+ trainer team is here to help users live a healthy lifestyle, no matter where they are in their fitness journey,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies.

Targeted programs

Fitness+ also has targeted workout programs – including “Workouts for Pregnancy,” “Workouts for Older Adults,” and “Workouts for Beginners” – to help keep users moving and prepare them to live a healthier lifestyle.

The service features “Meditations for Beginners” to help users who are new to meditation get started.

The program also encourages users to get moving with the “Time to Walk” feature. Each episode features influential people, who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ subscribers.

Introducing new workouts

Apple will also be introducing two new workouts to Fitness+ – guided meditation and Pilates.

“We are excited to be introducing new workouts that bring Fitness+ users more options to stay active and motivated, plus immersive guided Meditation experiences that are approachable for all and easy to fit into your day,” Blahnik said.

“With new ways to work out together or alone — and coming to more countries later this year — we can’t wait to welcome even more people to experience Fitness+.”

Apple also has plans to introduce Group Workouts with SharePlay, where users can work out with up to 32 people at once to keep each other motivated.

Starting on September 27, in addition to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Fitness+ will also be available in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Spain, and Switzerland.

The workouts are already available in US, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and Malaysia.

