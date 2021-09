McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals worldwide by 2025

McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.

McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

Chicago-based McDonald’s sells more than 1 billion toys each year. The company says the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90 percent compared to 2018 levels.

Already in the United Kingdom and Ireland, McDonald’s restaurants are only offering soft toys, paper-based toys or books. Burger King removed plastic toys from kids’ meals in the UK in 2019.

